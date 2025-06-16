Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Up 9.2% – What’s Next?

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.38 and last traded at $81.29. Approximately 4,626,837 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 3,831,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Roku from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.37.

Get Roku alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roku

Roku Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.45 and a 200-day moving average of $74.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of -92.75 and a beta of 2.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $538,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,750. This represents a 39.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $2,006,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,467.31. This trade represents a 67.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,737 shares of company stock worth $4,987,114. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roku by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Roku by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.