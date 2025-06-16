Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $125.00 and last traded at $124.65, with a volume of 99257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.36.

Get Itron alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Itron

Itron Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. Itron had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $607.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In other Itron news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total value of $38,968.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,846.60. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 9,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.77, for a total transaction of $1,100,313.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,313.73. The trade was a 29.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,905 shares of company stock worth $2,439,202. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Itron

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 41,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 21,919 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Itron by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 333,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,197,000 after acquiring an additional 214,600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Itron by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 253,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,528,000 after purchasing an additional 75,166 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 276.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 19,395 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itron

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.