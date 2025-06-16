Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.19 and last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 76129 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Up 3.0%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 0.78.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $856.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 11.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL
About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Palantir Defies Bears, Leads S&P 500 in 2025
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Why Analysts Are Bullish on Celsius Stock After 30% Drop
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- AST SpaceMobile’s Star Is Rising: Get in While It’s Still Cheap!
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.