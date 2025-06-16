Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.19 and last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 76129 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Up 3.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $856.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 11.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELP. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 288,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 183,936 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 66,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 111,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 257,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares during the period. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

