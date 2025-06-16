Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Up 5.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.87 and last traded at $70.52. 4,701,422 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 4,363,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.66.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on Cameco in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $549.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cameco by 100.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

