Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Trading 4.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.46 and last traded at $11.44. Approximately 1,477,415 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 10,158,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.
A number of research firms recently commented on SERV. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Serve Robotics in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Northland Securities set a $23.00 target price on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Serve Robotics has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.
In other news, CFO Brian Read sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,905.95. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,164 shares of company stock worth $480,378. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Serve Robotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Serve Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Serve Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Serve Robotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Serve Robotics in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000.
Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.
