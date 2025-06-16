Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Trading 4.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.28 and last traded at $11.91. Approximately 20,988,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 57,366,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGTI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Rigetti Computing from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Rigetti Computing

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rigetti Computing by 20.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,177,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,758 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 7,367.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,580,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,896,000 after buying an additional 4,518,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rigetti Computing by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,850,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,767,000 after acquiring an additional 228,391 shares during the period. UNICOM Systems Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 1,235.8% in the 1st quarter. UNICOM Systems Inc. now owns 3,806,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,935 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 644,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

About Rigetti Computing

(Get Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.