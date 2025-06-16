Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG) Short Interest Down 39.1% in May

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the May 15th total of 119,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 517,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 469,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,000 after buying an additional 58,297 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 39,841 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 94,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 23,719 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Up 0.1%

CGDG traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $33.22. 223,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,456. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.82. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $33.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.89.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Announces Dividend

About Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

