Short Interest in Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:IXHL) Decreases By 38.6%

Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the May 15th total of 8,430,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Incannex Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IXHL traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.21. 13,291,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,534,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 7.63. Incannex Healthcare has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09.

Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Incannex Healthcare

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Incannex Healthcare stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incannex Healthcare Inc. ( NASDAQ:IXHL Free Report ) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,505 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Incannex Healthcare worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incannex Healthcare Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications.

