Short Interest in Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:IXHL) Decreases By 38.6%

Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the May 15th total of 8,430,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Incannex Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IXHL traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.21. 13,291,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,534,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 7.63. Incannex Healthcare has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09.
Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Incannex Healthcare
Incannex Healthcare Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Incannex Healthcare
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Palantir Defies Bears, Leads S&P 500 in 2025
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Why Analysts Are Bullish on Celsius Stock After 30% Drop
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- AST SpaceMobile’s Star Is Rising: Get in While It’s Still Cheap!
Receive News & Ratings for Incannex Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incannex Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.