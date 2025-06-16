Short Interest in SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW) Declines By 39.5%

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the May 15th total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
SeaStar Medical Stock Down 9.1%
Shares of ICUCW stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.03. 74,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,761. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. SeaStar Medical has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.11.
About SeaStar Medical
