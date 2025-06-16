Short Interest in SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW) Declines By 39.5%

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the May 15th total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

SeaStar Medical Stock Down 9.1%

Shares of ICUCW stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.03. 74,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,761. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. SeaStar Medical has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.11.

Get SeaStar Medical alerts:

About SeaStar Medical

(Get Free Report)

See Also

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

Receive News & Ratings for SeaStar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaStar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.