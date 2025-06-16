iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Short Interest Down 38.9% in May

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,600 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the May 15th total of 212,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 548,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.84. The stock had a trading volume of 617,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,998. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $106.01 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.77 and its 200 day moving average is $115.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core High Dividend ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HDV. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10,865.4% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,671,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,447,000 after buying an additional 1,656,213 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $104,577,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,081,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,682,000 after acquiring an additional 889,193 shares during the period. Piedmont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $40,381,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,111.2% during the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 288,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,914,000 after acquiring an additional 264,460 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

