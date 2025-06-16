StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Head to Head Analysis

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for StoneCo and Phunware, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 1 1 8 1 2.82 Phunware 0 1 1 0 2.50

StoneCo currently has a consensus price target of $15.63, indicating a potential upside of 3.69%. Phunware has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 103.56%. Given Phunware’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Phunware is more favorable than StoneCo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

73.2% of StoneCo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Phunware shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of StoneCo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Phunware shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

StoneCo has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phunware has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCo and Phunware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo 16.02% 13.92% 4.09% Phunware -867.61% -244.22% -119.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares StoneCo and Phunware”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $13.27 billion 0.32 $318.89 million ($0.78) -19.32 Phunware $2.96 million 22.35 -$52.78 million ($0.81) -4.04

StoneCo has higher revenue and earnings than Phunware. StoneCo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phunware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

StoneCo beats Phunware on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. The company served small-and-medium-sized businesses; and marketplaces, e-commerce platforms, and integrated software vendors. StoneCo Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement. It is also involved in the integration of its SDK licenses into existing applications maintained by its customers, as well as custom application development and support services; and provision of cloud-based vertical solutions for healthcare, retail, sports, aviation, real estate, hospitality, education, and other applications, as well as application transactions, including re-occurring and one-time transactional media purchases for application discovery, user acquisition and audience building, audience engagement, and audience monetization. Phunware, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

