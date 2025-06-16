Montecito Bank & Trust Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.9% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

CVX opened at $145.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.02. The firm has a market cap of $254.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.17%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

