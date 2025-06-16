Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX) Short Interest Down 47.7% in May

Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,200 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the May 15th total of 306,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 266,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Turnstone Biologics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turnstone Biologics stock. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,103,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Turnstone Biologics makes up about 0.3% of BML Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. BML Capital Management LLC owned about 4.77% of Turnstone Biologics as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turnstone Biologics Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of TSBX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,035. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41. Turnstone Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.18.

About Turnstone Biologics

Turnstone Biologics ( NASDAQ:TSBX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.25). As a group, analysts anticipate that Turnstone Biologics will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas.

