Short Interest in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Expands By 83.3%

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Global X Internet of Things ETF Stock Up 1.5%
Shares of SNSR stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,614. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $38.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.73.
Institutional Trading of Global X Internet of Things ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter.
Global X Internet of Things ETF Company Profile
The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
