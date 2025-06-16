Short Interest in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Expands By 83.3%

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of SNSR stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,614. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $38.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.73.

Get Global X Internet of Things ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X Internet of Things ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Company Profile

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.