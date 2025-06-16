Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the May 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Strattec Security Stock Performance

STRT stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.40. 66,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,319. Strattec Security has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $61.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $144.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.84 million. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Strattec Security will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strattec Security

About Strattec Security

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Strattec Security by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Strattec Security during the fourth quarter worth about $5,150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Strattec Security by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Strattec Security by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 19,693 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

