Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the May 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
STRT stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.40. 66,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,319. Strattec Security has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $61.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $144.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.84 million. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Strattec Security will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.
