Short Interest in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Declines By 57.2%

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,900 shares, a decline of 57.2% from the May 15th total of 362,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 236,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SuperCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the first quarter worth $2,421,000. 47.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Stock Up 9.3%

Shares of SPCB traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $10.72. 196,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,396. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 million, a PE ratio of -49.27 and a beta of 1.09. SuperCom has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SuperCom ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.59. The company had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a return on equity of 79.94% and a net margin of 3.49%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SuperCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

