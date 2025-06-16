Short Interest in 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP) Decreases By 44.9%

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the May 15th total of 32,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SXTP. Wall Street Zen cut shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th.
60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9%
60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.
