Good Life Advisors LLC Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,586 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Vista Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James cut Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.67.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $325.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 159.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.88. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.00 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,737,500. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 818,509 shares of company stock worth $273,791,775 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

