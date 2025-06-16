Verisail Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Verisail Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.1% of Verisail Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Verisail Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $293.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $303.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.47.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

