Short Interest in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN) Grows By 89.4%

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, an increase of 89.4% from the May 15th total of 41,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 235,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

XTEN stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.19. The company had a trading volume of 385,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,987. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $43.92 and a 1 year high of $50.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $66,059,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,687,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,448,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,757,000 after purchasing an additional 533,429 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 795,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,643,000 after acquiring an additional 503,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 355.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,043,000 after acquiring an additional 386,104 shares in the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

