Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Short Interest Update

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,400 shares, a growth of 91.2% from the May 15th total of 127,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 448,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 6,120.7% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 4,168,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101,536 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,694,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,221 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,978,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,626,000 after acquiring an additional 955,079 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,339,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,571,000 after acquiring an additional 649,012 shares during the period. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,719,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.80. 230,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,407. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.66 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average is $47.33.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

