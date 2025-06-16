TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Short Interest Up 88.3% in May

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,700 shares, an increase of 88.3% from the May 15th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of TAT Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TATT. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TAT Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TAT Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of TAT Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TAT Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TAT Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:TATT traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $26.41. The stock had a trading volume of 203,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,252. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TAT Technologies has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average of $27.66. The stock has a market cap of $331.84 million, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAT Technologies ( NASDAQ:TATT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $42.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.70 million. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 8.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TATT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TAT Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of TAT Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of TAT Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

