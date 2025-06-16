Short Interest in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ) Grows By 96.0%

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, an increase of 96.0% from the May 15th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWZ. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 861,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 58,447 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF by 5,481.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 780,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 766,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BWZ stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.83. 111,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,058. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $29.01.

About SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (BWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade sovereign debt from countries outside the US with maturities between 1-3 years. BWZ was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.