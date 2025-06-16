Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY) Stock Price Up 15.4% – Time to Buy?

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSE:FSY – Get Free Report) shares were up 15.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 355,986 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 201,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Forsys Metals Stock Up 17.3%

The firm has a market cap of C$122.19 million, a PE ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.56.

Forsys Metals Company Profile

Forsys Metals Corp is involved in the business of exploring, acquiring and developing mineral properties. The group has determined that it has one operating segment, the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium and gold mineral properties. Its principal focus is on bringing its wholly-owned Norasa Uranium Project into production.

