Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Trading Up 3% – What’s Next?

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.83 and last traded at $73.45. 4,334,236 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 6,996,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEM. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tempus AI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tempus AI from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tempus AI from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Tempus AI

Tempus AI Trading Up 0.9%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $255.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. Tempus AI’s revenue was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 6,073 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $383,995.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,330.77. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 13,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $603,947.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,782.58. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,745 shares of company stock valued at $21,819,358 in the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempus AI

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEM. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Tempus AI by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tempus AI by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempus AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.