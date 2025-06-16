BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading 5.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $3.92. 48,385,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 37,185,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 3.29.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 109.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.35%. BigBear.ai’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,860.40. This trade represents a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 293,639 shares in the company, valued at $977,817.87. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,219 shares of company stock valued at $752,605 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Industrial Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,325,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,091,000 after acquiring an additional 534,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 569.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,340,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,822 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after acquiring an additional 38,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth approximately $3,811,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Recommended Stories

