Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, an increase of 90.8% from the May 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,183,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.11. 999,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287,410. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.33 and a twelve month high of $79.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.13 and a 200 day moving average of $77.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $12,273,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,177,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,103,000 after purchasing an additional 96,694 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 299.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,168,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 20,877 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

