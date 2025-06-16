John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Time to Sell?

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.71 and last traded at $37.59. Approximately 11 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.71 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.3525 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 190.54%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. ( NYSE:WLYB Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

