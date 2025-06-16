Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Up 7.4% – Still a Buy?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.55 and last traded at $68.38. 15,209,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 13,741,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKLO. Wedbush set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oklo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Oklo Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.87.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John M. Jansen bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,420. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $893,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,852,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,593,786.80. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oklo

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in Oklo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Oklo in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oklo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Oklo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Oklo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

