NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Up 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $144.89 and last traded at $145.97. 53,617,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 275,562,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.24.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,560,845 shares of company stock valued at $360,351,849. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peterson Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 71,486 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. 1248 Management LLC now owns 57,621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,677 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 385,955 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,830,000 after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,744,000. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 268,671 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

