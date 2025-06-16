CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock Price Up 5.4% – What’s Next?

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $156.54 and last traded at $155.12. Approximately 8,420,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 21,381,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citizens Jmp raised shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Northland Capmk raised shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America cut CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.37.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67).

Insider Activity

In other CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock news, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 12,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,272,440. This represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 69,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,778,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

About CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

