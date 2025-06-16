National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Andrew Agg Buys 21,870 Shares

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Agg bought 21,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,059 ($14.35) per share, for a total transaction of £231,603.30 ($313,783.09).

Andrew Agg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 9th, Andrew Agg purchased 14 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,035 ($14.02) per share, with a total value of £144.90 ($196.31).

LON NG traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,063 ($14.40). The company had a trading volume of 6,881,551 shares. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of GBX 645 ($8.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,145.50 ($15.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,050.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 993.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.61.

National Grid ( LON:NG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported GBX 55.60 ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. National Grid had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Grid plc will post 66.9851952 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

