Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III Buys 6,500 Shares

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.12 per share, with a total value of $260,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,607.56. This trade represents a 12.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 4.2%

NYSE:OXM traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.14. 670,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,006. The company has a market capitalization of $611.61 million, a P/E ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average of $65.89. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $108.51.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $392.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 53.59%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,958,000 after buying an additional 103,253 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 9.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,596,000 after buying an additional 56,235 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 580,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 528,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,010,000 after purchasing an additional 49,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 459,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,186,000 after purchasing an additional 54,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on OXM shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Oxford Industries from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

