TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Stock Price

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DPM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$19.50 to C$23.75 in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Down 0.9%

Insider Transactions at Dundee Precious Metals

Shares of DPM traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$21.14. 563,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,020. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.91. The company has a market cap of C$2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$10.44 and a twelve month high of C$22.67.

In other news, Director Marie-Anne Tawil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.08, for a total transaction of C$190,800.00. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dundee Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.