TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Stock Price

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.26% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DPM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$19.50 to C$23.75 in a research report on Monday, April 21st.
In other news, Director Marie-Anne Tawil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.08, for a total transaction of C$190,800.00. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
