NowVertical Group Inc. (CVE:NOW) Senior Officer Sandeep Mendiratta Buys 32,774 Shares

NowVertical Group Inc. (CVE:NOW – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sandeep Mendiratta purchased 32,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,353.44.

NowVertical Group Stock Performance

NOW traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 142,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,135. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.63 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.47. NowVertical Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.08 and a 52 week high of C$0.70.

Get NowVertical Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Canada raised NowVertical Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

About NowVertical Group

(Get Free Report)

NowVertical Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a big data, analytics, and vertical intelligence company in the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers NOW Fusion solution that creates a flexible distributed data processing pipeline; NOW DataBench solutions for data analytics; NOW Privacy solution, which reveals the risk across the entire data estate; and NOW SnowGraph solutions that provides one-to-many graph analytics framework.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NowVertical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NowVertical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.