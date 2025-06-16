Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Stock Price

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LUN. Desjardins upgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Securities raised Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Canada upgraded Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.78.

TSE:LUN traded up C$0.28 on Monday, reaching C$14.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,954,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,260. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58. The stock has a market cap of C$8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$8.94 and a 12-month high of C$16.31.

In other news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,690,000.00. Also, Director Adam Ian Lundin acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.82 per share, with a total value of C$1,623,000.00. Insiders acquired 3,070,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,265,934 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

