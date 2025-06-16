Toy Stocks To Follow Today – June 16th

SRM Entertainment, Costco Wholesale, Walmart, GameStop, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, and Kroger are the seven Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are low?priced, typically micro? or small?cap equities characterized by extreme price volatility and limited trading volume. Retail traders often treat them like playthings, attracted by the chance of quick profits but exposed to high risk from thin liquidity, wide bid?ask spreads, and susceptibility to price manipulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

SRM Entertainment (SRM)

Shares of SRM traded up $6.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.20. 204,730,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,332,824. SRM Entertainment has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $987.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,835. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $793.00 and a 52 week high of $1,078.24. The stock has a market cap of $438.13 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,000.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $981.10.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,166,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,898,337. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.09. Walmart has a 1-year low of $66.41 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE:GME traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.15. 19,929,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,144,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.65 and a beta of -0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.30. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $35.81.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,529,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,124,330. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.02. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. Target has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of TTWO traded up $7.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $238.14. 1,049,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $240.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.78 and a 200-day moving average of $205.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of KR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.81. 3,114,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,777,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.04. Kroger has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $73.63. The company has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58.

