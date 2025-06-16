M. Kraus & Co Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,608 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 0.9% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $76,712,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Adobe by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 28,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 price target on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.67.

Adobe stock opened at $391.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $386.76 and a 200 day moving average of $420.43. The stock has a market cap of $166.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. The trade was a 4.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

