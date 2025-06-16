iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 359,301 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 236% from the previous session’s volume of 107,041 shares.The stock last traded at $67.69 and had previously closed at $67.01.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 43,575.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $181,000.
About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF
The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
