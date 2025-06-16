Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Down 4% – What’s Next?

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.24. Approximately 695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 8,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

Gray Television Stock Down 4.0%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $937.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.69%.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.85%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

