Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.97 and last traded at $80.87, with a volume of 216862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.96.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.81.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.6003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
