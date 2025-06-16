Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.97 and last traded at $80.87, with a volume of 216862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.96.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.7%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.6003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 69,617.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,916,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,452,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,195 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,969,000 after buying an additional 67,749 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,801,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,283,000 after buying an additional 57,093 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,660,000 after acquiring an additional 39,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,741,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,295,000 after purchasing an additional 408,821 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

