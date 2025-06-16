Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.46 and last traded at $29.43, with a volume of 85825 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.98.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.2%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. 25 LLC now owns 28,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

