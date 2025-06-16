FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.66 and last traded at $75.31, with a volume of 36342 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.30.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.30.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAVI. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,511,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,819 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 591.3% during the first quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 32.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $553,000.

About FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

Featured Stories

