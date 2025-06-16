Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $243.37 and last traded at $243.21, with a volume of 1788885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $239.17.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.85 and a 200 day moving average of $224.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,735,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,333,657,000 after acquiring an additional 238,024 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,425,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,261,495,000 after purchasing an additional 152,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,785,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,583,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,555,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,118 shares during the last quarter.

About Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

Read More

