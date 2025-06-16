Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Down 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.45 and last traded at $33.32. 269,967 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,551,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CYTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price objective on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.92.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 1.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.26.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 15,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $611,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,425,881.75. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 20,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $769,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,848 shares in the company, valued at $955,654.08. This trade represents a 44.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,277 shares of company stock worth $2,829,921 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deep Track Capital LP grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,094 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,564,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,752,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,780,000 after buying an additional 1,062,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,556,000. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $34,510,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

