KT (NYSE:KT) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.46 and last traded at $20.42, with a volume of 104585 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

KT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on KT in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in KT by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in KT by 174.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of KT by 143.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of KT by 1,901.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

