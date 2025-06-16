Short Interest in Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL) Drops By 41.2%

Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the May 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Simpple Stock Performance

SPPL stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.64. 4,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,500. Simpple has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98.

Get Simpple alerts:

Simpple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Simpple Ltd. provides advanced technology solutions in Singapore. The company engages in the sale, warranty, and maintenance of autonomous robotic cleaning equipment. It also offers SIMPPLE Ecosystem platform includes SIMPPLE Software, a software platform comprising modules related to quality management, workflow management, and people management; SIMPPLE PLUS, which offers complimentary peripherals, such as IoT sensors and robotic solutions that add value to the entire ecosystem that the company distributes, sells, and manages; and SIMPPLE.AI, a next generation facilities management autonomic intelligence engine that automates robotic and human workforce deployments.

Receive News & Ratings for Simpple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.