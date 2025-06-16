Short Interest in Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL) Drops By 41.2%

Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the May 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Simpple Stock Performance
SPPL stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.64. 4,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,500. Simpple has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98.
Simpple Company Profile
