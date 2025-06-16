Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) Short Interest Down 41.5% in May

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:PZT traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $21.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,624. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.32. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZT. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 655,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 37,951 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 333,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 60,970 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 205,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 28,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares during the period.

About Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

