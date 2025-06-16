Short Interest in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO) Increases By 50.0%

Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA OOTO traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.53. 19,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,525. The company has a market cap of $5.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 2.38. Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $21.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78.

About Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (OOTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Travel and Vacation index. The fund aims for 2x leveraged daily exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed travel and vacation companies. OOTO was launched on Jun 10, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

