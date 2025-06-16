Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,800 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the May 15th total of 126,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Predictive Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of POAI traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.96. 55,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643,718. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14. Predictive Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,012.32% and a negative return on equity of 286.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Predictive Oncology will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

